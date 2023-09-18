Nayanthara Chooses Family Over ‘Jawan’ Success Bash, Celebrates Mom’s Birthday

The star-studded success celebrations for Shahrukh Khan’s latest film, ‘Jawan,’ lit up Mumbai with glamour and excitement. However, conspicuously absent from the event, which was graced by luminaries such as Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathy, and Anirudh, was Nayanthara. The reason behind her absence was soon revealed – it was her mother’s birthday, a day she couldn’t bear to miss.

During the event, Shahrukh Khan himself disclosed this heartwarming detail and even treated the audience to a heartfelt rendition of a birthday song for Nayanthara’s mother. Despite her physical absence, Nayanthara managed to make her presence felt through a heartfelt video message. She expressed, “I wanted to be a part of this event so badly. There are a lot of people present there who helped me on this journey. But today is my family’s big day. So I wanted to spend my day with them.”

This wasn’t the first time Nayanthara had prioritized her family over professional commitments. Previously, she had skipped the trailer launch of ‘Jawan’ as well, opting to celebrate Onam with her mother in Kochi. Clearly, Nayanthara holds her mother’s birthday in the highest regard, making sure she never misses this special occasion. As ‘Jawan’ continues to delight audiences, her next release, ‘Iraivan,’ co-starring Jayam Ravi, is eagerly anticipated and set to hit screens next week.