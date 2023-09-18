Study in UK: Application for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship open for Indians

New Delhi: The Education Ministry in the country has invited applications from eligible candidates for the ‘2024 Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship Tenable in the United Kingdom. These scholarships are for pursuing full time Master’s degree courses in the UK. The courses will begin in September/October next year.

These scholarships are offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), UK. Indian students need to apply through through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission’s online application system (OAS) as well as on the Education Ministry’s Sakshat portal. The deadline for submitting online applications is October 17, 2023. MBA programme is not covered under this scholarship.

The scholarship covers six developmental themes:

Science and technology for development

Strengthening health systems and capacity

Promoting global prosperity

Strengthening global peace, security, and governance

Strengthening resilience and response to crises

Access, inclusion, and opportunity

Eligibility:

The applicant must be a citizen of India.

The applicant must be a permanent resident of India.

By September 2023, applicants should have:

A first-class degree with at least 60% marks in graduation, or a second-class degree with 50-59% marks in graduation, along with a relevant Master’s degree.

‘The CSC would not normally fund a second UK master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK master’s degree, you will need to justify why you wish to undertake this study. Candidates who were abroad for studies, training, or specialization, whether on scholarships or on their own, for a period over six months can apply if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years as of November 25, 2023, following their return from abroad,’ an official statement from the ministry reads.

To be considered for this scholarship, candidates must already hold an admission offer from a UK university affiliated with the CSC for the September/October 2024 intake. 39 nominations will be made to the CSC for the scholarship. The deadline for submitting nominations is December 12, 2023.