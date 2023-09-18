Team India’s Gratifying Triumph in Asia Cup

India displayed dominance throughout the Asia Cup, securing a resounding 10-wicket victory against hosts Sri Lanka at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. This triumph not only marked India’s victory but also put an end to their five-year quest for a multi-nation title.

Rohit Sharma and his team couldn’t have asked for better preparation ahead of the forthcoming World Cup. They checked off almost every box on their list. The return of K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah bolstered the squad, while the top three batsmen – Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli – consistently contributed. Ishan Kishan showcased his versatility as a floater in the lineup. Hardik Pandya excelled both with the bat and ball. Pacer Mohammed Siraj was exceptional in the final, delivering career-best figures of 6/21, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued to bewilder opposing batsmen.

India’s journey included a remarkable 228-run victory over Pakistan and a hard-fought 41-run win against Sri Lanka, securing their place in the final. Their only setback came in a less significant match against Bangladesh when they rested five key players.

However, India elevated their performance in the final. The match seemed one-sided as Sri Lanka lost half their side for just 12 runs within the first four overs, largely due to Siraj’s four-wicket over. Sri Lanka was eventually bowled out for a mere 50 runs. Gill and Ishan chased down the target in just 6.1 overs, sealing a memorable victory.

Despite the comprehensive win, concerns arose for the Indian team regarding injuries to middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel. Head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged that these injuries, so close to the World Cup, could pose challenges. Iyer lacked sufficient match practice.

The upcoming three-match series against Australia, commencing in Mohali on Friday, remains India’s sole assignment before the World Cup. India’s struggles against spin bowlers on turning tracks, evident in the Super Four games against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, emphasize the need for a balanced approach from their batsmen. Nevertheless, overall, the Asia Cup proved to be a highly satisfying tournament for the Indian team, fostering optimism as they look forward to the World Cup.