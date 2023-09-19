25 killed, 34 injured as bus plunges into ravine

Huancavelica: In a tragic incident, at least 25 people including 2 children were killed and 34 others were injured as the bus they were travelling plummeted from the edge of a narrow mountain road in southeastern Peru. The bus careened down a 200-meter ravine in the region of Huancavelica.

An accident in the same region last month left 13 people dead and 5 seriously injured. Accidents frequently occur along Peruvian highways due to speeding, poor road conditions, lack of signage and poor enforcement of traffic rules.

The World Health Organization estimated 4,414 road fatalities in Peru in 2019, or 13.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.