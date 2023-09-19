Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,040, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $1,932.79 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,954.30 per ounce. Price of spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $23.24 per ounce, platinum was flat at $933.10 and palladium jumped 1.1% to $1,249.07.

Trading in the commodity derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) in India will also be affected due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Trading in the commodity derivative segment during the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM will remain closed but it will resume at 5:00 PM for the evening session.