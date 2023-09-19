Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BSE, NSE to remain closed today

Mumbai: Indian stock markets will remain closed today, September 19 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The share market will be closed for equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment as per BSE holiday calendar list. There will be no trading in the currency-derivating segment as well.

Trading in the commodity derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) will also be affected due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Trading in the commodity derivative segment during the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM will remain closed but it will resume at 5:00 PM for the evening session.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is the only stock market holiday falling in September 2023. The next stock market holiday falls on 2nd October 2023 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.