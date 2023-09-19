Indian Army launches training program for ASEAN Women Military Officers

The Indian Army has initiated the ASEAN Nations Women Military Officers Course with the aim of promoting collaborative understanding and strengthening friendships among participating countries. The course brings together women military officers from ASEAN nations and India, providing a common platform for peer learning and the exchange of best practices related to peacekeeping operations. This initiative underscores the Indian Army’s dedication to enhancing international cooperation in line with UN mandates.

The Army’s announcement on social media platform X highlighted the course’s goals, emphasizing its role in fostering camaraderie and facilitating knowledge sharing among women military officers from ASEAN countries and India. This program reflects India’s commitment to international cooperation and its active involvement in promoting peacekeeping efforts through collaborative training and engagement.