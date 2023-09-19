Indian Railways cancels 9 express trains: Full list

Ranchi: The Indian Railways cancelled 9 express trains and diverted 8 others in the Ranchi railway division. The South Eastern Railways took this decision due to the indefinite rail blockade called by Kurmi organisations from Wednesday.

Kurmi organizations have called for an indefinite railway blockade at 9 railway stations in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha from September 20. The indefinite blockade of railway tracks will take place at Muri, Gomoh, Nimdih, Ghagra stations in Jharkhand, Khemasuli and Kustaur in West Bengal, and Harichandanpur, Jaraikela and Dhanpur in Odisha.

The Kurmi organizations have announced this protest to press for their demand of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and inclusion of Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

List of cancelled trains due to Kurmi protest:

12101 LTT Shalimar Express

12129 Pune-Howrah Express

12261 CSMT Howrah-Duronto Express

12809 CSMT Howrah Express

12859 CSMT Howrah Express

22511 LTT Kamakhya Express

18029 LTT Shalimar Express

12130 Howrah- Pune Express

12810 Howrah -CSMT Express

00114 Sankrail CSMT Parcel Express

00113 CSMT Sankrail Parcel Express