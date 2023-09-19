Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains running through Gujarat. The decision was taken due to heavy rains in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Due to heavy rains and the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada River, train services in Gujarat have been severely affected.

Several trains on the Bharuch and Ankleshwar sector that are cancelled today:

Train No. 22474 (Bharuch and Ankleshwar) for September 19, 2023

Train No. 20484 (Bharuch and Ankleshwar) for September 19, 2023

Several trains on the Mumbai-Delhi sector have been cancelled:

Train number 14708, the Dadar Bikaner Express, scheduled for September 19, 2023, has been cancelled.

Train number 19426, the NDB MMCT Express, scheduled for September 19, 2023, has been cancelled.

Train number 19417, the MMCT ADI Express, scheduled for September 20, 2023, has been cancelled.

As the water level has crossed the danger mark on the bridge no 502 between Bharuch-Ankleshwar, the following trains are cancelled.

8 trains connecting Vadodara to Ekta Nagar, where the Statue of Unity is located, were cancelled for a day.The Western Railways has set up helpline numbers to assist passengers with train-related information.