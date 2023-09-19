Man arrested in Haryana for circulates morphed photo of Olympian woman wrestler

A man was arrested by Haryana police on Monday for reportedly posting a video featuring a modified image of an Olympian women wrestler on social media.

The 30-second video clip wasn’t related to the women wrestler whose identity the accused had used while disseminating it, according to the police.

According to a senior police officer, the wrestler’s father complained to the Jind police, which led to the arrest of the accused, Amit, who is from the Hisar area.

‘In the 30-second video, the accused used the wrestler’s morphed photo. The video clip is of another man and a woman. The man who figures in that video clarified that he was with his woman friend. The woman in the video circulated on social media is not the wrestler. The man who figures in that video also negated this and categorically said that he had not even met the wrestler,’ the police official said over the phone.

When asked what the accused’s intentions were, he responded, ‘We will seek his remand from a court on Tuesday and question him.’

He has been charged with violating pertinent Information Technology (IT) Act requirements.