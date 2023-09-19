Manushi Chhillar makes her stunning debut as the showstopper at London Fashion Week 2023

Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World and Bollywood actress, is well-known for her impeccable fashion sense. With each public appearance, she effortlessly becomes a trendsetter and consistently makes impeccable fashion choices. Recently, the beauty queen made her debut as the showstopper at London Fashion Week 2023, leaving her fans and fashion enthusiasts awestruck.

For her debut at London Fashion Week, Manushi Chhillar opted for a black dress that personified elegance and sophistication. The dress featured full sleeves and a round neck, a timeless combination that radiated classic charm. This exquisite outfit was designed by the renowned fashion designer Rocky Star, and Manushi Chhillar carried it with unmatched grace as she confidently graced the runway.

While Manushi continues to create a stir in the world of fashion, her fans can also anticipate her upcoming projects in Bollywood. She is slated to appear in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production “The Great Indian Family,” where she will star alongside Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, her filmography includes projects like “Tehran” and “Operation Valentine.”

With her fashion sensibility and acting talent, Manushi Chhillar is undoubtedly making a mark in both the fashion and film industries, and her journey continues to captivate her admirers.