Netflix announces a prequel series of the hit Spanish series Money Heist titled Berlin

Netflix has exciting news for fans of the popular Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) with the announcement of a prequel series titled Berlin. In a newly released teaser, viewers get a glimpse of the character Berlin, portrayed by Pedro Alonso, in a different context. The prequel is scheduled to debut on December 29 this year, delving into Berlin’s backstory.

The official trailer for Berlin takes us back to a time when Berlin was a carefree and enthusiastic thief, a stark contrast to his role as the morally complex second-in-command in Money Heist. This time, Berlin is shown planning a daring heist in Paris, aiming to steal €44 million from a high-profile auction house in a single afternoon. However, complications arise as Berlin becomes entangled with the wife of the man he intends to rob, adding an intriguing layer of suspense to the narrative.

In Money Heist, Berlin played a significant role as the older brother of the Professor, contributing to the meticulous planning of the central heists in the series. While the original show was produced and initially aired on Spain’s Antena 3, it gained international popularity after Netflix’s involvement.

Berlin, on the other hand, is an entirely Netflix-original production.

Berlin is created by Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina, the masterminds behind Money Heist. The writing team for the prequel includes David Oliva, David Barrocal, Esther Martinez Lobato, and Álex Pina. In addition to Pedro Alonso as Berlin, the cast features Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

The prequel promises to provide fans with a deeper understanding of the beloved character Berlin and his earlier adventures in the world of heists, adding another exciting chapter to the Money Heist universe.