Two arrested, heroin worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Arunachal

Two individuals have been apprehended in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, following the seizure of heroin valued at over Rs 5 lakh, as reported by local police. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint near Darka Bridge in the Aalo police station area on Monday night. During the operation, law enforcement confiscated 10.54 grams of heroin from the vehicle and took the two occupants into custody, revealed West Siang Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Poswal. It was determined that the two suspects were transporting the contraband from Likabali in Lower Siang district to Aalo in West Siang district. Subsequently, charges were filed against them under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused individuals were presented before the court, which ordered them into police custody.