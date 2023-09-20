CUET-UG on May 15, NET starts June 10: UGC’s Announcement

On Tuesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) unveiled the schedule for three crucial entrance exams, marking an important milestone for the 2024-25 academic session. These exams include the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, CUET-PG, and the National Eligibility Test (NET).

The CUET-UG, designated for admission to undergraduate courses, is scheduled to take place from May 15 to 31, 2024. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar added, “Results will be announced within three weeks of the last test,” underlining the efficiency of the evaluation process.

Furthermore, the CUET-PG is set to be conducted from March 11 to 28, offering postgraduate aspirants an opportunity to secure their academic future. As for the National Eligibility Test (NET), a critical examination for many, it is slated to occur from June 10 to 21, 2024, allowing aspiring candidates to prepare and plan accordingly.