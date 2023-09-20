India Meteorological Department predicts rains in several states for next three days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states for next three days. The national weather agency informed that the southwest monsoon is still active in the country.

IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for three days for parts for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. These states will get heavy rainfall for next three days due to a low-pressure area forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD updated that the low-pressure area will move towards Northern Odisha and Southern Jharkhand in the next two days. Due to this, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and almost all the states of eastern India will receive heavy rain.