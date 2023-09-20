Indian Govt Urges Caution for Nationals in Canada

Amidst escalating tensions between Canada and India, stemming from the murder of a prominent Khalistan leader, the Indian government took a significant step on Wednesday. They issued a formal advisory aimed at Indian nationals residing in Canada, urging them to exercise the utmost caution.

The advisory, released by the Ministry of External Affairs, explicitly noted the concerning situation, stating, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.”

Of particular concern were threats directed towards Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community who openly oppose the anti-India agenda. The advisory also assured that the High Commission would maintain active communication with Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

The cautionary message extended to Indian students in Canada, emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant in these uncertain times. Additionally, Indian nationals and students were encouraged to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver via their respective websites. This registration would facilitate better communication and support for Indian citizens in Canada during emergencies or untoward incidents.

The advisory comes in the context of a robust education partnership between India and Canada, with over 200 collaborations between institutions from both countries. Impressively, more than 3,19,000 Indian students are enrolled in Canadian educational institutions, representing the largest international student cohort in Canada as of GTRI data. Notably, Indian students have made a significant economic contribution to Canada, with the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) reporting a USD 4.9 billion contribution to the Canadian economy in 2021. Indian students, comprising 20 percent of all international students in 2021, firmly establish themselves as the largest international student group in Canada.