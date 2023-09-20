Kurmis cancel planned railway blockade; trains resume normal operations

The indefinite rail blockade organized by Kurmi organizations in parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, which was set to begin on Wednesday, has been called off. As a precautionary measure, 11 trains were canceled, and 12 others were diverted on Tuesday under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER) and East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Jharkhand and Odisha.

However, following the withdrawal of the Kurmi Samaj agitation, the ECoR has decided to resume train services on their normal routes immediately. According to Ranchi Railway Division Chief Public Relation Officer Nishant Kumar, all the trains that were previously canceled or diverted will now be restored to their regular routes as per the directive from headquarters.

This development brings relief to commuters and ensures that train services will continue without disruption in these regions.