Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on September 20. BSE Sensex settled at 66,800.84, down 796 points or 1.18%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,901.40, down 231.90 points or 1.15%.

About 1510 shares advanced, 2034 shares declined, and 137 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Eicher Motors. Biggest losers were HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance.

Amongst sectors, except power, all other sectoral indices ended lower. Bank, metal and realty down 1% each. The BSE midcap index shed 0.30% and Smallcap index declined 0.5%.