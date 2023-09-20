Study: Relationship between cannabis medicine and women’s health

The relationship between cannabis medicine and women’s health has a historical precedent in obstetrics and gynaecology, dating back centuries. In contemporary times, scientific research is actively exploring the therapeutic potentials and potential risks associated with using cannabis medicine to treat women’s health conditions.

A 2008 historical review titled “Cannabis Treatments in Obstetrics and Gynecology” suggested that cannabis extracts could serve as an effective and safe alternative for treating various women’s health conditions, including dysmenorrhea, dysuria, hyperemesis gravidarum, and menopausal symptoms.

However, it’s crucial to emphasize that while there’s a wealth of research supporting the symptomatic management potential of cannabis medicine, further investigation is needed to fully comprehend its role in preventing and treating the root causes of common gynaecological conditions.

Let’s delve into the potential applications of cannabis medicine in women’s wellness:

1. Menstrual Health: Historical use of cannabis medicine for relieving menstrual cramps is well-documented. Notable figures like Queen Victoria received cannabinoid therapy for menstrual discomfort. Current research highlights the potential of cannabis medicine for alleviating menstrual-related symptoms, including pain, cramping, bloating, nausea, appetite loss, and mood swings associated with PMS.

2. Endometriosis: Roughly one in nine women experiences the effects of endometriosis. While various treatment options exist, including surgery and medication, they don’t always provide effective pain relief and can have side effects. Recent studies have shown that medical cannabis and CBD are reported as effective in alleviating pelvic pain, with full-spectrum cannabis being more effective than CBD.

3. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS, a hormonal disorder affecting 5-10 percent of reproductive-age women, can lead to pain, infertility, and other symptoms. Research suggests that cannabinoids can effectively manage symptoms such as pain, inflammation, depression, anxiety, fatigue, and sleep disturbances. Further investigation is needed to explore the relationship between the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) and PCOS.

4. Menopause: The use of cannabis medicine for managing menopause-related symptoms dates back to 1924. Evidence suggests that it can effectively address hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, pain, depression, anxiety, and stress.

5. Reproductive Health: The ECS plays a crucial role in improving reproductive function in women, contributing to successful reproduction stages from fertilization to fetal development and delivery. Endocannabinoid levels fluctuate throughout pregnancy, indicating the significance of ECS modulation.

6. Addressing Birth Control Pill Side Effects: Cannabis medicine can help manage common side effects associated with birth control pills, such as depression, headaches, and nausea. However, caution is advised when combining cannabis medicine with other medications, despite the lack of known drug interactions.

7. Postpartum Depression (PPD): Research suggests that cannabis medicine could serve as an alternative treatment for PPD, aiding in overcoming symptoms like insomnia, anxiety, appetite loss, stress, and substance use. However, caution should be exercised, as cannabinoids can be transmitted through breastmilk, making cannabis medicine not recommended for breastfeeding mothers.

In summary, cannabis medicine holds promise in various aspects of women’s health, from addressing menstrual discomfort to managing conditions like endometriosis and PCOS. However, more research is needed to fully understand its mechanisms and applications in women’s wellness. It’s also crucial to consider potential risks and consult with healthcare professionals when considering cannabis medicine as a treatment option.