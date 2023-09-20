TN CM Stalin advocates states deciding reservation percentages independently

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin opposes the 50% cap on reservations and calls for states to determine reservation percentages based on deserving sections’ populations. Stalin cited Tamil Nadu’s 69% reservation maximum as an example and argued against limiting it to 50%. He criticized the BJP-led central government for not effectively implementing reservation policies. Stalin believes that the power to grant reservations based on population proportion should be given to state governments, asserting that it’s the states’ right to provide appropriate reservations to their people.

In addition, Stalin took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning the RSS’s stance during the V P Singh regime, which aimed to provide social justice to backward classes but was overthrown.