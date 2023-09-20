Women’s Commission Initiates Case Against Alencier for Misconduct with Journalist

The Kerala Women’s Commission took action on Tuesday by registering a suo motu case against actor Alencier, accusing him of inappropriate behavior towards a female journalist during an interview. The journalist had approached the actor to discuss his controversial remarks made during the recent state film award ceremony.

Women’s Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi revealed that they had instructed Thiruvananthapuram Rural Superintendent of Police, D Shilpa, to provide a detailed report on the incident.

Sathidevi criticized Alencier for his derogatory comments, both at the award ceremony and later towards the journalist, stating, “If he disagreed, he should not have accepted the award. It was inappropriate to make such a remark after receiving the honor.” She expressed disappointment that Alencier did not rectify his mistake as expected.

“Instead, Alencier later spoke to the woman journalist in a very offensive language,” she further remarked.

Sathidevi added that the Rural SP had already initiated a case against the actor.

During the ceremony, Alencier had voiced his objections, saying, “Don’t insult me and Kunchacko Boban by giving us Rs 25,000. Please increase the amount.” He also stated that he would cease acting if he ever received a male sculpture along with the award.

Both Alencier and Kunchacko Boban received the Special Jury Award for their outstanding performances in the movies ‘Nna, Thaan Case Kodu’ and ‘Appan,’ respectively.