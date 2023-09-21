DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

ICC ODI Ranking: India’s Mohammed Siraj reclaims No. 1 spot

Sep 21, 2023, 02:22 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the  latest ICC bowler’s rankings. Siraj first grabbed top spot in January this year. In March,  he was dethroned by Josh Hazlewood  of Australia. Siraj’s match-winning performance in the Asia Cup final has helped him to grab his position again.

Kuldeep Yadav is another Indian bowler who made it into the top ten. Jasprit Bumrah climbed up 2 places to the 27th position. Hardik Pandya rose 8 spots to the 50th rank. Hardik Pandya  is the only Indian all-rounder in the top 20, climbing up a spot to the sixth place.

Among batters, opener Shubman Gill retained his second spot after Babar Azam of Pakistan. Rohit Sharma also kept his 10th spot. Virat Kohli moved up to the eighth spot.

