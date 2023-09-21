Khalistan Leader Fatally Shot in Canadian Gang Feud: News Sources

In a tragic turn of events, Khalistan separatist Sukha Duneke met a fatal end on Thursday in what appears to be an inter-gang rivalry, according to sources. Duneke’s demise has sent shockwaves through the community as he was known to be a prominent figure. Reports have linked him closely to Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dala.

This incident unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Canada. Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had raised suspicions of the Indian government’s involvement in the murder of another Khalistan leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, back in June. These developments have further strained diplomatic relations between the two nations, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the future of their interactions.