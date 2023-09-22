Amy Jackson’s Latest Photo Sparks Confusion: Is That Cillian Murphy’s Doppelgänger?

Amy Jackson’s recent London outing has set social media abuzz, with many comparing her striking resemblance to Hollywood star Cillian Murphy. The Bollywood actress shared a picture on Instagram from her evening with beau Ed Westwick, captioning it, “Might I’ve been late to the LFW party but we went in&out with a bang. PERFECT magazine party.”

In this snapshot, Amy sported a noticeable change with her shortened hair, a distinct pout, and sharp cheekbones, giving her an altered appearance. Social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons, with one stating, “You were great in Oppenheimer,” and another questioning, “Why do I see Cillian Murphy?”

Some playful responses included an ‘Oppenheimer’ GIF and references to Cillian Murphy. One user humorously asked, “Cillian Murphy is that you?” while another tagged the image as “Womenheimer.”

Amy Jackson is currently in a relationship with ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick, renowned for his portrayal of Chuck Bass in the popular series. On the professional front, her last appearance was in the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘2.0,’ where she played the role of Nila.

Cillian Murphy, on the other hand, portrayed the role of ‘father of the atomic bomb’ Robert J Oppenheimer in a film that also featured Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.