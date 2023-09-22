Rahul Gandhi Highlights Census and Delimitation Impact on Women’s Reservation Bill

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi voiced his call for the immediate implementation of the women’s reservation bill during a press conference on Friday. He pointed out that the government appeared to be deliberately evading this issue to divert attention away from the demand for a caste census.

Gandhi stated, “The Women’s reservation bill is a good thing, but two ‘footnotes’ of census and delimitation have been attached,” referring to the additional elements linked to the bill. He made this statement a day after Parliament passed the women’s reservation bill.

The Congress party criticized the government’s rationale of census and delimitation as “poor excuses” for delaying the women’s quota and alleged that this delay was a strategic move to make it an election issue rather than actually implementing it.

In addition, the opposition party described the bill as a “teasing illusion,” casting doubts on the government’s commitment to women’s representation in political bodies.

The bill, which aims to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, received unanimous support in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, marking a significant step toward its enactment.