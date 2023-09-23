Include these nutrients in diet to reduce period cramps

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, are painful sensations that occur in the lower abdomen during menstruation. They are caused by the release of prostaglandins, hormone-like substances that cause the uterus to contract and shed its lining.

Eating foods rich in magnesium, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce period cramps. Magnesium helps relax the muscles and reduce pain, while vitamin E has anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate discomfort. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce the production of prostaglandins, thus reducing cramping.

Foods rich in magnesium include dark chocolate, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and almonds. Good sources of vitamin E include nuts, seeds, spinach, and avocados. Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in fatty fish like salmon, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra share how these nutrients can help reduce period cramps.