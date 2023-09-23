WomenHealth & FitnessLife Style

Include these nutrients in diet to reduce period cramps

Sep 23, 2023, 10:22 pm IST

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, are painful sensations that occur in the lower abdomen during menstruation. They are caused by the release of prostaglandins, hormone-like substances that cause the uterus to contract and shed its lining.

Eating foods rich in magnesium, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce period cramps. Magnesium helps relax the muscles and reduce pain, while vitamin E has anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate discomfort. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce the production of prostaglandins, thus reducing cramping.

Foods rich in magnesium include dark chocolate, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and almonds. Good sources of vitamin E include nuts, seeds, spinach, and avocados. Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in fatty fish like salmon, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra share how these nutrients can help reduce period cramps.

 

