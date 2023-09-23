Know how to book train tickets using IRCTC’s Tatkal Automation Tool

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced Tatkal Automation Tool. This will allows passengers to book tickets one day prior to the scheduled date of departure.

The IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool is a free online tool that is designed to significantly reduce booking time. The new tool streamlines the ticket booking process by quickly loading passenger details such as names, ages, and travel dates, helping you secure Tatkal tickets more efficiently.

Steps to book trains tickets:

First, you need to download the IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool in your Chrome browser.

Then, you will have to log in to your IRCTC account.

First, use the tool to save passenger details, journey dates, and payment preferences.

During the actual booking process, click on ‘Load Data.’

Then, watch as your passenger information is loaded within seconds.

After this, you proceed to make an immediate payment, and your Tatkal ticket will be booked effortlessly.