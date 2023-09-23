Long-anticipated DNA-based elephant census results are soon to be released

The first-ever elephant census in India has been successfully conducted using DNA samples, marking a significant step in wildlife conservation. The census was carried out across all of the country’s wildlife sanctuaries, and DNA samples collected from elephant dung were a key component. In addition to DNA analysis, camera traps were used to assist in the counting process. The census report has been submitted to the Central government and is awaiting release by the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment.

Virendra Tiwari, the director of the Wildlife Institute of India, highlighted the importance of this milestone. He explained that the DNA-based calculations were cross-referenced with camera data to ensure accuracy. The DNA profiles generated will provide valuable insights into elephant behavior and facilitate conservation efforts. This information is expected to help identify elephant corridors and mitigate human-elephant conflicts. The census will also contribute to preventing the smuggling of elephants, particularly in states like Assam and Kerala, where there are around 1,000 elephants near temples and institutions.

This comprehensive elephant census represents a significant advancement in wildlife management and protection, offering new tools to safeguard these majestic creatures and their habitats. The data collected through DNA profiling and camera traps will aid in effective conservation measures and the preservation of elephant populations across India.