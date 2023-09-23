Recent study uncovers significant organ damage in individuals living with long Covid

A recent investigation has unveiled significant organ impairments in individuals suffering from long Covid, particularly those who had been hospitalized due to the virus. This damage appears to be associated with the severity of the initial infection. These findings offer optimism for the development of more efficient long Covid treatments and contribute to our comprehension of this intricate condition, as per media reports. The study, published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, analyzed 259 patients who had experienced severe Covid and needed hospitalization.

Five months after their release, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans of their major organs showed significant disparities in comparison to a control group of 52 individuals who had never contracted Covid.

MRI scans have revealed that patients who required hospitalization are three times more likely to display anomalies in multiple essential organs, including the lungs, brain, and kidneys. The most substantial impact was noted in the lungs, with scans being 14 times more likely to identify irregularities.

Furthermore, the scans were three times more likely to indicate brain abnormalities and twice as likely to indicate kidney abnormalities among those who had experienced severe Covid.

However, there were no notable disparities in heart or liver health.

Dr. Betty Raman, one of the study’s principal investigators from the University of Oxford, commented, “Five months after being discharged from the hospital for Covid, we discovered more abnormalities in the lungs, brain, and kidneys in those patients than in the group who had never had Covid.”