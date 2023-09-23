Report: China scooped up human DNA from nations around the world

In the year 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic when many European countries were under lockdown, an aircraft transported a Chinese creation known as the Fire-Eye to the Serbian capital.

The Fire-Eye was a sophisticated portable laboratory designed to detect coronavirus infections by analyzing the genetic elements left behind by the virus, according to a recent report by the Washington Post.

Soon after its arrival, the Serbians discovered one of the capabilities of the Fire-Eye, which could decipher the genetic code of viruses and even humans. The lab had machines capable of interpreting the genetic instructions stored within the cells of every individual on Earth.

By late 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the world, Serbian officials announced their plans to collaborate with a Chinese company to establish a permanent facility using the Fire-Eye technology. Their goal was to collect and curate the complete genomes, or genetic blueprints, of Serbian citizens.

Serbia’s Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, expressed gratitude to China, stating that the country had provided Belgrade with the “most advanced institute for precision medicine and genetics in the region.”

However, the Fire-Eye labs developed by China have now attracted the attention of Western intelligence agencies, raising concerns about China’s intentions.

According to the Washington Post’s report, some analysts believe that behind China’s philanthropic efforts lies a hidden agenda to gain access to highly valuable human DNA data from countries around the world.

US and Western intelligence officials have noted that China’s data collection efforts have been ongoing for over a decade, involving the acquisition of US genetics companies and sophisticated hacking operations. However, the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for Chinese companies and institutions to distribute gene-sequencing machines and establish partnerships for genetic research in regions where Beijing previously had limited access.

During the pandemic, Fire-Eye labs expanded rapidly, reaching four continents and over 20 countries, including Canada, Latvia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, South Africa, and Australia. Some of these labs, like the one in Belgrade, have become permanent genetic testing centers.

A senior US intelligence analyst who closely monitors China’s biotechnology sector described COVID-19 as “the door” that accelerated China’s efforts in this domain.

In response to suggestions of inappropriate access to genetic data, the Chinese Embassy in Washington denied any wrongdoing. Spokesman Liu Pengyu stated that Fire-Eye labs had played a crucial role in helping many countries combat the pandemic and continue to contribute to cancer screening and other disease research.