US President Joe Biden to set up a new office of gun violence prevention at the White House

US President Joe Biden has announced the establishment of a new White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, aimed at coordinating efforts to address gun violence, implement existing laws, and collaborate with local authorities to pass gun safety legislation at the state level. The office is created by executive order and represents the first of its kind in US history.

During the announcement ceremony at the White House, President Biden emphasized the significance of the issue, stating, “I’m determined to send a clear message about how important this issue is to me and to the country.”

However, it’s important to note that the White House does not possess unilateral authority to significantly restrict gun use in the United States, such as banning assault weapons. Additionally, the new office does not have enforceable powers to directly address the issue of gun violence.

President Biden acknowledged these limitations, emphasizing that executive action alone would not completely solve the problem. He stressed that while individual measures might not provide a comprehensive solution, collectively, they could save lives and raise awareness about the urgency of addressing gun violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris will head the newly established office, potentially increasing her visibility in advance of her re-election bid in the 2024 polls. During the announcement, Vice President Harris stated, “We know true freedom is not possible if people are not safe.”

To make substantial progress in addressing gun violence, the Biden administration would require legislative action from Congress. However, the House of Representatives is currently controlled by Republicans who oppose stringent gun regulations, limiting the administration’s options.

Experts suggest that the establishment of the new office may represent President Biden’s attempt to work around legislative obstacles and implement certain regulatory and administrative restrictions, albeit with limited scope.

Gun violence remains a deeply divisive issue in the United States, with significant political and social polarization. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental organization, there were 44,374 gun-related deaths in the United States in the previous year. While gun deaths have decreased slightly this year, with 28,793 recorded in the first eight months, the numbers remain substantial and continue to drive calls for regulatory changes.