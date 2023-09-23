Varanasi’s Cricket Stadium: Lord Shiva Theme Stadium Has Trishul Floodlights And Damru Dome

The proposed international cricket stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is set to be an architectural marvel that draws inspiration from the city’s rich history and its connection to Lord Shiva. The floodlights will be uniquely trident-shaped, symbolizing Lord Shiva’s trishul, while the stadium’s roofs will take on a crescent shape, reminiscent of the crown of Lord Shiva.

On September 23, the foundation stone for Varanasi’s inaugural international cricket stadium will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This groundbreaking ceremony promises to be a star-studded event, with cricket legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Sachin Tendulkar in attendance.

Once completed in approximately 2.5 years, this cricket stadium will enable Varanasi to host international cricket matches. The preliminary stages of construction, including soil testing, are already underway under the supervision of the construction company L&T.

Varanasi, often referred to as the “Shiv ki Nagri” or the city of Shiva, holds great significance as a holy city, and many consider Kashi to be the abode of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Reportedly, the stadium, located in Varanasi’s Ganjari neighborhood, is designed to accommodate 30,000 spectators and carries an estimated project cost of Rs 450 crore.