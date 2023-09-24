BTS star Jungkook makes his debut at 2023 Global Citizen Festival

The Global Citizen Festival has commenced in the vibrant city of New York, and as per tradition, an array of superstar performers graced the stage at Central Park’s iconic Great Lawn. On September 23, BTS sensation Jungkook marked his debut at the festival, becoming the first K-pop star to co-headline this annual charitable event.

This year’s edition of the annual charity extravaganza featured Jungkook as a co-headliner alongside Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta, the renowned US rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, and various other acclaimed artists.

Jungkook’s performance at the festival was nothing short of scintillating. He captivated the densely packed audience with a series of back-to-back performances, including several chart-topping hits. Dressed in a cotton twill shirt and eye-catching yellow graphic pants from Diesel, the K-pop icon made a grand entrance onto the stage while kicking off the show with the 2018 song “Euphoria.”

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, he exclaimed, “Wow. Hi, Global Citizen!” just before commencing his performance. He added, “Let’s keep making an impact further to make sure everyone, everywhere has access to their basic rights like food and education. OK?”

In a remarkable moment, Jungkook also delivered his solo track “Still With You” for the first time ever in a live performance.

As the crowd cheered, he expressed his gratitude by saying, “Thank you all for coming in the rain.”

“I love you guys,” Jungkook added warmly.

To the audience’s delight, singer Latto made a surprise appearance on stage, and together, they delivered the very first live performance of their collaborative song, “Seven.”

As the song concluded, Jung Kook remarked, “Wow, that was a nice surprise, right?” In response, Latto expressed her appreciation by saying, “Thank you, JK. Shout out to the ARMY!”

Furthermore, to make his first solo performance in months memorable for the ARMY (BTS fandom), Jungkook concluded his set by announcing his forthcoming digital song titled “3D” through a video teaser.

His upcoming solo single, featuring Jack Harlow, is scheduled to be released on September 29. According to a statement from BTS’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, “‘3D’ is an R&B pop track that employs a witty use of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd dimensions to express one’s desire to be connected with someone.”

After making history at the Global Citizen Festival, Jungkook engaged in a live session on Weverse to interact with his fans.