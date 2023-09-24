Police arrests 2 terrorists in Kashmir, recovers arms and ammunition

Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorists in Baramulla. The arrested terrorists belong to TRF (The Resistance Front) outfit an offshoot of LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba). Police also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine and 8 live rounds from them.

The arrested were identified as Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla and Parvaiz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohd resident of Takiya Wagoora.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and an investigation was taken up.