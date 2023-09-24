Report: Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank

Israeli forces conducted a pre-dawn raid on Sunday in the West Bank, resulting in the death of two Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The army, on the other hand, confirmed that it had dismantled a militant “operational command center” in the occupied territory.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that “Two Palestinians were killed by live Israeli bullets to the head” in the town of Tulkarem.

The army issued a statement indicating that one of its soldiers was “moderately injured by gunshot fragments” during clashes in Nur Shams refugee camp near the town.

The two individuals killed in the raid were identified as 21-year-old Osaid Abu Ali and 32-year-old Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash by the Palestinian health ministry.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas released a statement claiming that “martyr Osaid Abu Ali” was one of its fighters.

Family members of the other victim, 32-year-old Abdel-Rahman Abu Daghash, asserted that he had gone onto his house’s terrace to observe the situation when he was fatally shot by a sniper. His brother, Mo’men Abu Daghash, stated, “He went up to the rooftop to film the ambulances. He barely had the chance to look, and the sniper targeted him. He has nothing to do with it, and he has kids, and his wife is about to give birth.”

Ibrahim al-Nimer, a representative of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group in the camp, reported that “the army entered the camp after 2:00 am … and demolished streets and some houses.”

In its statement, the army claimed to have dismantled an “operational command center” inside a building that “contained observation devices, computers, and technological devices.” Additionally, they stated that troops had discovered a significant number of detonative devices during the raid.

“During the activity, suspects opened fire and hurled explosive devices at the forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” the military stated, noting that an Israeli soldier was moderately injured.