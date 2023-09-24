Route, timings, stoppages and other details of Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate 9 Vande Bharat Express trains. Kerala will get its second Vande Bharat train today. The train will connect Kasaragod with Thiruvananthapuram.

This train will be the first Vande Bharat with a new orange and grey livery and also the first to operate on a route in which a Vande Bharat Express is already operating.T he train will operate six days a week except on Tuesday.

The Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in 8 hours 05 minutes.

Timings of Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express:

The Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Train Number 20631 will begin its journey from Kasargod at 7 am and will reach at Kannur at 7.55 am. The train will next have stoppages at Kozhikode at 8.57 am, at Tirur at 9.22 am, Shoranur Jn at 9.58 am, Thrisur at 10.38 am, Ernakulam Jn at 11.45 am, Alleppey at 12.32 pm, Kollam Jn at 01.40 pm and will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm. The train will stop at all stations for just 2 minutes and at Ernakulam Jn for 3 minutes.

The fare from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram in Chair car will be Rs 1555 in AC chair car which include a catering charges of Rs 364 which is optional. The fare in Executive Chair Car is ?Rs 2835 Which includes a catering charge of Rs 419 and is optional.

Timings of Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express:

The Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and will stop at Kollam Jn at 4.53 pm, Alleppey at 5.55 pm, Ernakulam Jn at 6.35 pm, Thrisur at 7.40 pm, Shoranur Jn at 8.15 pm, Tirur at 8.52pm, Kozhikkode at 9.23 pm, Kannur at 10.24 pm, and finally reach Kasaragod at 11.58 pm. The train will stop at all the stations for 2 minutes except Ernakulam Jn where it will stop for 3 minutes.

The fare from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will be Rs 1515 in AC chair car which also include catering charges of Rs 323 which is optional. The fare of the executive chair car is Rs 2800 and include catering charges of Rs 384 which is optional.