2-day Warwan festival in J-K attracts more than 10,000 tourists

Over 10,000 visitors attended the two-day Warwan festival in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, where Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed pledged to transform the area into a tourism hotspot. His commitments included establishing 100 homestays, offering skill development training to local youth, and identifying three trekking routes to attract international trekkers. The festival featured a wide range of activities, from yoga sessions to marathon races, and from horseback riding to live painting exhibitions. It also introduced river rafting adventures and live musical performances.

The tourism secretary emphasized preserving the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav commended the effort, expressing optimism about tourism’s potential to improve livelihoods for Warwan residents. He noted that the Warwan festival was on its way to becoming a significant cultural and adventure event on the national tourism calendar.

This event, held in the picturesque Warwan area, aimed to highlight the region’s potential as a tourism destination, with an array of cultural and adventure activities to attract tourists and adventurers from around the world. It also served as a platform to engage the local community in the tourism sector through initiatives like homestays and skill development.