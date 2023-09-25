Alia Bhatt Attends Gucci’s SS24 Show in Milan

Alia Bhatt’s recent journey took her to the enchanting city of Milan, Italy, where she attended the highly anticipated Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 presentation. The event marked the debut collection of Sabato De Sarno, Gucci’s new creative director, and it was a significant moment for both the fashion house and Alia, who had been named its global ambassador earlier in the year, becoming India’s first international representative.

Alia’s excitement about the event was palpable as she took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her exclusive invitation from Milan. In the photo, she elegantly held a red envelope bearing the words ‘Gucci Ancora’ in white font, captioning it with a simple yet expressive statement: “And here we are…”

Her choice of attire for the occasion was as bold as it was stylish, donning a vibrant neon green top paired with fashionable bell-bottom denims. The ensemble was accentuated with elegant golden earrings, a matching bracelet, and a chic black bag. Shielded by dark sunglasses, Alia effortlessly struck various poses for the camera, even sharing a selfie from her car with the caption “#GucciAncora @gucci @sabatods.”

The event caught the attention of Vogue India, which shared a video of Alia’s Milan experience on Instagram. In the video, Alia introduced herself to the audience, expressing her excitement about being in Milan for the first time. She humorously shared her pre-show to-do list, which included indulging in authentic Italian cuisine at a home-style restaurant, filling up on delicious bread and pasta to energize herself for the fantastic show. Alia also highlighted her newfound appreciation for a relaxed and authentic personal style, which resonated with her completely.

Alia Bhatt’s Milan adventure was not only a fashion statement but also a glimpse into her genuine enthusiasm for the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 presentation and her charming exploration of the city’s culinary delights.