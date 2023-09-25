Bridge section over Bhogavo River collapses in Gujarat; 4 injured

An old bridge over the Bhogavo River in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district collapsed, causing injuries to four individuals. The incident transpired when a 40-ton dumper attempted to traverse the bridge, despite heavy vehicle restrictions on a panchayat road near Wadhwan city.

Surendranagar Collector KC Sampat reported that the first slab of the bridge gave way, resulting in minor injuries to four people. The dumper and two motorcycles were on the bridge when it collapsed, leading to their fall into the Bhogavo river. The collector noted that the bridge was nearly four decades old and was maintained by the state Road and Buildings Department. Despite the presence of warning signs and barricades to restrict heavy vehicle movement, the dumper ventured onto the bridge, causing the collapse of the first slab.

Officials had already submitted a request for a new bridge due to the deteriorating condition of the old one, and it was under consideration.