D-Hunt Operation Nets 244 Drug Bust In Kerala: Tops Kochi

In a concerted effort to eradicate the menace of narcotics within the state, the Kerala police executed ‘Operation D-Hunt’ with precision and determination, resulting in the apprehension of approximately 244 individuals. This statewide operation unfolded on a single day, targeting those involved in the illicit trade of banned narcotic substances, encompassing smuggling and peddling activities.

The arrests were carried out in connection with 246 cases registered under the stringent NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985), signifying the gravity of the offenses at hand.

During the operation, law enforcement authorities made significant seizures, confiscating not only dangerous drugs like MDMA, valued at exorbitant prices in the international market, but also substantial quantities of contraband such as ganja, hashish oil, and brown sugar (heroin). The focal point of these actions was Kochi, where the highest number of arrests, totaling 61, took place, followed by Alappuzha with 45 and Idukki with 32 apprehensions.

The investigation did not stop at arrests alone; approximately 1,373 individuals suspected of involvement in drug distribution underwent thorough scrutiny. In preparation for this extensive operation, a comprehensive data bank was compiled, encompassing individuals known for their habitual drug sales and associates with prior involvements in drug-related cases. Furthermore, their residences, supply sources, and storage facilities were meticulously identified and kept under continuous surveillance for an entire month.

This operation was meticulously executed by the recently established Range-level NDPC Coordination Cell, working in tandem with District Police Chiefs. The directive for this mission came from none other than State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, with the invaluable supervision of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar, who also helms the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the police announced their commitment to conducting similar operations in the future, reaffirming their unwavering dedication to combatting the drug menace within the state.