ED Raids 12 Locations in Kerala in Intensified PFI Crackdown

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids on Monday, targeting multiple residences and offices spread across four districts within the state. These operations are aimed at investigating suspected connections between the individuals in question and the banned organization, the Popular Front of India (PFI). A total of 12 locations in the districts of Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Ernakulam have come under scrutiny during this initiative, as reported by Manorama News.

The primary objective of these searches is to unearth potential financial transactions linked to alleged PFI members, particularly in light of reports concerning terror funding. Based on information provided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), houses and various centers associated with PFI members are being subjected to these raids.

In an early morning operation, a team of ED officials, accompanied by armed personnel, commenced the searches around 6 am. Notably, the search is also ongoing at the residence of PFI’s state leader, Latheef Pokkathillam, situated in Chavakkad, Thrissur district. It’s worth mentioning that NIA had previously conducted a raid at his residence, and intelligence sources indicate that Latheef has since fled to Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, ED conducted raids at the residences of individuals like Abdul Samad in Wayanad, Abdul Jameel, and Noorul Amin in Malappuram. These operations primarily seek to gather evidence that might establish a connection between PFI leaders and activities related to hawala money transactions and terror funding, according to Manorama News.

There is suspicion that substantial sums of money were transferred from foreign sources into the bank accounts of PFI leaders, amounting to crores of rupees, with alleged intentions of financing terror plots, as reported by Manorama News.

Notably, on September 28, 2022, the Central government imposed a five-year ban on PFI and its associated outfits for their involvement in ‘unlawful activities.’ This action was part of a nationwide crackdown referred to as Operation Octopus, leading to the arrest of several PFI leaders.