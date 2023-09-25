Heavy rain strikes North Bengal areas, many people displayed, 3 dead

In West Bengal’s North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts, the constant rain caused three deaths and several displacements.

Several locations have experienced waterlogging and flooding as a result of the intense rain, significantly disrupting everyday life and prompting hundreds of people to seek safety in higher ground.

Tangon, Punarbhava, and Atryeyi, the district’s three main rivers, have overflowed their danger zones, flooding agricultural regions as well as towns, villages, and cities.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, commented on the situation and pleaded with the state government to help those in North Dinajpur who were affected by the floods.

He wrote on X that the district’s residents have been displaced by a lot of rain.

Additionally, he requested the West Bengal Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department of Dakshin Dinajpur to offer prompt assistance to the residents of the district’s afflicted areas, including Kushmandi, Banshihari, Kumarganj, Balurghat Blocks, and others affected by the region’s high rains.

Adhikari also demanded that provisions be made for the impacted people to have access to safe housing, food, water, medicine, and other supplies of help.

Most of Raigunj city’s wards are also severely under water. Locals claimed that the problem was made worse because some parts of the city lacked an effective drainage system.

The Dinajpur administration, however, claimed that waterlogging was caused by nonstop rain.