India-Middle East-Europe corridor key to global trade: PM in Mann Ki Baat

During his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of the ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,’ a topic discussed at the recent G20 Summit in Delhi. He referred to this corridor as the foundation of future global trade. Prime Minister Modi noted that this corridor’s vision would be associated with India and its achievements.

He highlighted the success of the G20 Summit, with over 1 lakh international delegates visiting India and returning impressed by the nation’s diversity. India’s leadership and goodwill have grown significantly, and the African Union’s inclusion in the G20 group is a testament to India’s efforts.

The Prime Minister also discussed the potential of tourism in generating employment with minimal investment, noting the increasing number of world heritage sites in India, including Santiniketan in West Bengal and the Hoysala temple in Karnataka.

Overall, Prime Minister Modi’s broadcast underscored the positive impact of India’s diplomatic efforts and the potential of the country in various sectors, including trade and tourism.