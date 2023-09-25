Prominent Pakistani journalist missing for nearly five months finally ‘recovered’ and reunited with his family

Imran Riaz Khan, a prominent Pakistani journalist, anchor, and YouTuber who had been missing for nearly five months, was finally “recovered” and reunited with his family on Monday (September 25), according to media reports citing Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal. Khan’s ordeal began on May 11 when he was taken into custody at Sialkot Airport under the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) following nationwide protests on May 9 in response to the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court. Imran Riaz Khan was subsequently released from the district jail on May 12.

The news of Imran Riaz Khan’s safe recovery was shared by Sialkot police on a social media platform, where they stated, “Journalist/anchorperson Mr. Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. Right now, he is with his family.”

Imran Riaz Khan’s attorney also expressed his relief, saying, “By God’s special blessing, grace, and mercy, I have brought back my prince,” adding, “It took a long time due to the pile of difficulties, the last frontier of understanding, a weak judiciary, the current ineffective public constitution, and legal helplessness.”

The lawyer wrote, “Despite the unspeakable circumstances, Allah Almighty showed us this best day. There is only limitless gratitude right now.”

Dawn quoted journalist Wajahat S Khan, who had spoken to Imran Riaz Khan’s family, as saying that the anchor is currently weak and not in the best of health, but he has returned safely.

The PTI also reacted to the journalist’s return and called for the release of political prisoners. PTI leader Hammad Azhar expressed the nation’s joy over Imran Riaz Khan’s return. Meanwhile, PTI called for the release of all political prisoners under “illegal incarceration” and spoke of the need for law and justice to prevail.

Imran Riaz Khan’s disappearance prompted his father, Muhammad Riaz, to file a first information report (FIR) for his alleged abduction with the Sialkot Civil Lines police on May 16.

The FIR named “unidentified persons” and police officials for the alleged kidnapping under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to kidnapping or abducting with intent to confine a person secretly and wrongfully.