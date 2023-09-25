Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kushi’ sets OTT release date!

In early September, ‘Kushi’, featuring the dynamic duo of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, graced the silver screen, offering a refreshing break from the adrenaline-pumping action and thriller-dominated Telugu cinema. The film’s release on September 1, 2023, was met with immense excitement from fans of both talented actors, who eagerly anticipated their on-screen chemistry.

The latest buzz surrounding ‘Kushi’ brings joy to digital audiences, as Netflix has officially declared that the film will make its online debut on October 1, 2023. This means fans and movie enthusiasts who couldn’t catch it in theaters will soon have the opportunity to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, starting this coming Sunday.

A noteworthy aspect of ‘Kushi’ is its pan-Indian appeal, as it will be available for streaming in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, broadening its reach to a diverse audience.

The film’s success can be attributed to not only its charismatic lead pair but also its talented ensemble cast, which includes Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep, all of whom contributed significantly to the movie’s narrative. Backed by the production prowess of Mythri Movie Makers and featuring a melodious soundtrack composed by the skilled Hesham Abdul Wahab, ‘Kushi’ is poised to captivate viewers once again, this time on the digital stage.