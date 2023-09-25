Three members of the Golden Globes company expelled due to violation of the code of conduct

In a surprising incident involving a breach of the code of conduct, three individuals associated with the Golden Globes organization have been expelled in response to complaints filed against them. The individuals in question are Howaida Hamdy, Munawar Hosain, and Aniko Navai, and their memberships have been revoked as a result of allegations and subsequent investigations into their conduct.

The chain of events began with Howaida Hamdy, an Egyptian journalist and critic, who came under scrutiny through an internal investigation initiated last month. She was accused of posting anti-Semitic messages in Arabic on her social media account and including similar sentiments in her reviews. This investigation was triggered after CAMERA (Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis) issued a report accusing Hamdy of promoting terrorism and extremism. She had been admitted to the Golden Globes’ voting body in 2021 as part of an effort to enhance diversity within its membership.

This push for inclusivity was prompted by earlier criticisms that the Golden Globes had no Black members among its 87-member body at that time.

Munawar Hosain, who hails from Bangladesh, became a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in 1993, while Aniko Navai, originally from Hungary, gained membership in 1999. Following the dissolution of the HFPA, these three individuals and others transitioned to the Golden Globe organization as employees when Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge acquired all the Golden Globes’ assets, rights, and properties from the HFPA, transforming it into a for-profit entity.

Regarding the upcoming awards ceremony, the Golden Globes for the year 2024 are scheduled to take place on January 10.