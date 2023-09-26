Army chief emphasizes peaceful dispute resolution in India’s Indo-Pacific vision

India’s Indo-Pacific vision prioritizes sovereignty and territorial integrity, says Army Chief amid concerns about China’s actions in the region. Gen. Manoj Pande, addressing a meeting of Indo-Pacific army chiefs, affirmed India’s commitment to engage positively with all stakeholders in the region. India’s approach emphasizes peaceful conflict resolution, non-use of force, and adherence to international laws. He recognized the regional complexities and border-transcending challenges, underscoring the importance of trust-building and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

