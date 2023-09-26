ASI to recruit young archaeologists for documenting historical artifacts

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to employ “young archaeologists” to document around 4.5 lakh antiquities in their possession. These details will be integrated into a national database. Additionally, the young archaeologists will engage in the recording of approximately six lakh unprotected heritage sites in various states and union territories, conducting primary surveys and documentation.

This initiative provides an exceptional opportunity for emerging archaeologists to gain experience in surveying, exploration, excavation, and research. Those selected will work in various areas, including exploration, epigraphy, numismatics, surveying, post-excavation analysis, and heritage management, according to ASI officials. The primary task of the young archaeologists will be the documentation of antiquities located in the field offices of the national monument authority.

