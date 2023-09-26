Bollywood’s legendary actress Waheeda Rehman named as the recipient of the 2021 Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Waheeda Rehman, the iconic actress of Bollywood, has been honored as the recipient of the 2021 Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The announcement was made by Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, on Tuesday. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is presented by the Indian government to recognize the lifetime contributions of cine artists to the world of cinema.

Waheeda Rehman holds a distinguished place in Hindi cinema, celebrated for her roles in classic films such as “Guide,” “Kaagaz Ke Phool,” “Pyaasa,” and “Chaudhvin Ka Chaand.” Her illustrious career has earned her numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards. She also received a National Award for her outstanding performance in “Reshma Aur Shera.”

Anurag Thakur expressed his joy and honor in a post on social media, stating, “I am delighted and proud to announce that Waheeda Rehman ji will be receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year in recognition of her exceptional contributions to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji’s remarkable performances in Hindi cinema have garnered critical acclaim, notably in films like “Pyaasa,” “Kaagaz ke Phool,” “Chaudhvi Ka Chand,” “Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam,” “Guide,” “Khamoshi,” and many others.”