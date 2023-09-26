Hookah use prohibited in bars, restaurants, hotels in Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, declared a ban on hookah service to patrons in all hotels, restaurants, pubs, and commercial establishments on Monday. However, traditional hookahs used in rural regions will not be covered by this.

According to a formal statement, he made the remark during the closing ceremony of a state-level ‘Cyclothon’ that was held in Karnal as part of a campaign to combat drug addiction.

The change occurs months after Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta urged a ban on hookah service in the state’s lodging, dining, drinking, and nightlife establishments.

Gupta had informed Khattar about this in a letter in May. The hookah smoking in pubs and clubs was referred to as a ‘burning problem’ by the speaker, who also expressed grave concern about it.

The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran initiative was introduced by Chief Minister Khattar to encourage cycling and environmentally friendly transportation.

In addition, he said that authorised contractors who build dwellings for people would give the home’s owner a bicycle in addition to the deed to the property.

If the beneficiary already owns a bicycle, HSVP or the builder would instead give Rs 3,000, according to the statement.

The Cyclothon was launched by Khattar on September 1 and ended on Monday.

The Cyclothon, which spanned roughly 2,000 kilometres, provided an effective platform for bringing attention to the negative impacts of drug addiction, according to the chief minister.

He emphasised that although the Cyclothon may have come to an end, the fight against drug addiction is far from over and needs to last at least another year in order to be entirely eradicated.